MUSIGA Pays Courtesy Call On National Folklore Boss

National Folklore Boss (M), MUSIGA President (2nd L) and other dignitaries in a group photograph

The Acting Executive Director of the National Folklore Board, Felix Yao Adjavor, has called on musicians to support the Board in its operations, especially to promote highlife music. He made the call when the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, paid a courtesy call on him.

According to Mr. Adjavor, “There’s the need to promote the listing of highlife music by UNESCO for the benefit of the nation. Our musicians must also appreciate our role as custodians of our folklore and culture.” He also stressed the need for musicians to understand the mandate of the National Folklore Board.

On his part, the MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons, said, “Many musicians now have pride in highlife music following the listing by UNESCO and are proud to identify as highlife musicians.”

He also applauded the National Folklore Board for its role in getting highlife listed following the listing of Kente as part of the world’s Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH).

The two leaders discussed a range of issues of mutual interest to the two bodies, including a meeting with highlife musicians to discuss how to promote highlife music in Ghana, MUSIGA’s Authentic Highlife Night on April 25 at +233 Jazz Bar and Grill, activities for the World Folklore Day which falls on August 22, a highlife festival in October and a highlife concert in December.

The MUSIGA President was accompanied by the Union’s General Secretary, Samuel Kofi Agyemang; Director of Special Projects and Communications, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey and Events Consultant, Verus Nartey. Also present at the meeting were Elizabeth Addo-Yobo, Folklore Officer and Grace Effah, HR Manager.