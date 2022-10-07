Jogobu Outdoors Radio Frequency ID

Some participants at the seminar

JOGOBU LTD, Africa leading innovative business solution provider in digitisation, recently launched its Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) at a seminar in Accra.

RFID is the collective name for smart technologies that use radio waves to automatically identify people or objects. The technology is used in warehouses, stores, at events and offices where tags with RFID chip are stuck on products/assets to track, monitor or prevent theft. But also consider stock management, access control and payment methods.

Jogobu is RFID Specialist and Zebra Technology long serving partner in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

“It is our privilege to partner with Zebra Technology, the world leader in RFID equipment manufacturing,” says Jennifer Bengle Bugri, General Manager of Jogobu Limited.

She added that “Zebra’s customers use Jogobu Solution to fulfill key risk management and compliance requirements. The solution is ideal in any situation where visibility and traceability of assets & inventory in real-time is necessary.”

An RFID chip is always placed in a carrier (for example a card, label or smartphone). Both the RFID chip and an antenna are integrated in this carrier. The microprocessor chip contains a memory, a processor (CPU) and contacts for the antenna. This antenna makes it possible to perform an action without contact.

The RFID chip does not have its own energy source but is activated by the electromagnetic field of an RFID reader. At that moment, the reader reads the chip and approves or rejects an action, such as a payment or access control, in a fraction of a second.

In most cases, this identification works via a unique code on an RFID chip that is linked to a database. Information is exchanged via the antenna of the chip with the RFID reader that is in contact with the database. In this way, the computer system knows within a millisecond what action to take (grant access, debit balance, etc.).

The solution enables the complete transparency and auditability of all accesses and changes to documents, supporting corporate and regulatory compliance directives. Frequent uses include contract negotiations, collecting data and writing up quarterly reports, and any other communication that contains confidential information.

Jogobu Company Limited develops, markets and supports all kinds of smart applications, using the latest technologies to provide practical, user-friendly solutions for multinationals, medium sized businesses, home-office entrepreneurs, professionals, middle managers and executives.