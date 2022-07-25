John Boadu Calls JFK, Pledges Support

John Boadu

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has called his successor, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua via phone to congratulate him, contrary to claims that he was livid over his defeat.

He has pledged his full commitment and support for the party’s new national executives to succeed.

Mr. Boadu expressed his readiness to offer his years of experience to the new executives, especially his successor.

On Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Accra Sports stadium, new executives were elected by the party at its national delegates conference.

The incumbent General Secretary, John Boadu lost his position to Justin Koduah.

His defeat shocked a section of party supporters and Ghanaians as he was tipped to retain his position considering his experience in the party’s two consecutive electoral victory.

Shockingly, Mr. Baodu was absent at the handing over ceremony held by the party, raising suspicions that he was upset with the outcome of the conference.

However, in a statement issued Sunday July 24, John Boadu mentioned he has contacted his succcessor via telephone to congratulate him and other officers.

He therefore urged the party to remain united and forge ahead to break the eight in the 2024 election.

“Following the outcome of last Saturday’s National Annual Delegates Conference of the NPP, which saw the election of New National Officers of the Party, I wish to, first of all, congratulate them for the feat, having earlier done so personally on phone with the newly elected National Chairman, Stephen Ntim and General Secretary, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua, and again wish them well in the task ahead.

“I again wish to seize this opportunity to openly assure them of my unflinching commitment and support to their administration particularly as we build up to the 2024 General elections, which we are determined to win.,” parts of Mr. Boadu’s statememt reads.

According to him, he is committment to work hard for the NPP to break the eight has become even more stronger than ever.

“I remain eternally grateful to the NPP for the huge investments the Party has made in me, and wish to assure the rank and file of the Party, that, I shall avail the years of experience I have gained serving this Party in my entire adult life, to assist this current administration led by Chairman Stephen Ntim,” he added.

He further urged his supporters to rally behind the new executives indicating that he has “full confidence in their ability to steer the affairs of the party to make history by winning the 2024 General elections.”

“Once again, congratulations to the Ntim-Kodua-led National Executive Officers. May you lead this Party to Greatness and fulfill the wishes and aspirations of our People,” he stated.

By Vincent Kubi