Fire Ogum Now! …Kotoko Board Member Charges

Kofi Amoa-Abban

Asante Kotoko board member, Kofi Amoa-Abban, is calling for the immediate dismissal of head trainer Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The business magnate believes no individual is bigger than the club that ranks among the best on the continent and beyond, and that the club should not countenance the Cape Coast University lecturer’s bluff.

As a result, the CEO of Rigworld Group has called on followers of the club to rally support for the club’s CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Yesterday, Abban tweeted: ”Asante Kotoko is under the Stewardship of a great Management Team led by Nana Yaw Amponsah.

”The success on and off the pitch last season is testament to this fact. THE COACH SHOULD BE FIRED. No one is bigger than the Club. Asante Kotoko remains Supreme….”

Indications are that Ogum has fallen out with the Kotoko management and verbally announced his decision to quit, and that was confirmed by the club’s administrator Emmanuel Dasoberi.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that management is meeting today on the issue.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum