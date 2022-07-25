Ghana Water Grants Amnesty To Customers

The Ghana Water Company Limited has announced a month amnesty for all customers engaged in illegal connection to report it for rectification or face sanctions when caught.

According to GWCL, the amnesty, which commences in August 2022, is to allow for correction of the illegality and to collect all arrears owed the Company.

“Customers with two or more months arrears, will be amnestied to enable them settle all outstanding bills before the end of August 2022, or risk having their names published in the National Dailies.

“All customers with issues on their bills should contact the nearest district office for rectification.

“Citizens who have illegally connected water to their properties are being advised to report themselves to any regional or district offices of the GWCL, for their services to be regularized,” a press release signed by Stanley Martey, Head, Public Relations and Communications of GWCL said.

Customers were encouraged to take advantage of this period to right the wrongs or will have to face the full rigors of the law.

“All GWCL collection/pay points are opened during normal working hours and customers can also pay their bills via mobile money channels with all the telecommunications networks.

The public can WhatsApp GWCL on these numbers; 0555123393, 0555155524, or call 0207385088, 0207385089, 0207385090. The toll-free line is 0800 40 000 for Vodafone cell and land lines only and 0302 218240 for all other networks. The cooperation of the public is greatly appreciated.

Help GWCL to serve you better.”

By Vincent Kubi