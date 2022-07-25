Adwoa Safo Chills In Private Jet

Absentee Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has broken the internet with her having a nice time in a private jet.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection is trending on the internet after she released new photos of herself enjoying in a private jet allegedly hired for her during the passage of the 2022 budget.

This comes after she failed to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament over her absent from parliament.

Unconfirmed report about the photos circulating suggests that she arrived in the country in an expensive private jet.

Adwoa Safo has been living in the USA for quite several months and it seems she is now back.

Some insiders are saying that the private jet was the one chartered for during the voting on the budget statement.

She recently told the media that she had to take a break from official duties to take care of her sick child for a while.

But as some section of Ghanaians are calling for her dismissal, she seems unfazed and keeps stoking controversies at the least chance.

In her recent post on Facebook, Adwoa Safo seemed okay and threw subtle jabs at her detractors, including some members of the NPP.

Meanwhile, the Privileges Committee of Parliament is yet to determine her fate as a legislator after she failed to appear before it a couple of times.

By Vincent Kubi