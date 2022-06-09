John Boadu Campaign Ambassadors Hit Town

A pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth group rallying support for the re-election of the incumbent General Secretary, John Boadu, has been outdoored as ambassadors for his campaign.

The ambassadors are expected to propagate the works of the chief scribe ahead of the party’s National Delegates Conference scheduled for July 15 to July 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They will sensitize delegates on the need to retain Mr. Boadu as the NPP seek to ‘break the 8’ in 2024.

Speaking at the event, the founder of the group, Benjamin Gyawu Appiah urged delegates of the party to champion Mr Boadu’s course for re-election.

According to him, the only way to achieve the party’s ambition to break the eight in the 2024 elections is to have experienced party executives onboard which they believe Mr. Boadu is one of them.

By Vincent Kubi