ECG To Publish Names Of Power Thieves

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says they will soon publish names of persons who steal electricity in the country.

According to the ECG, they will conduct an audit of all meters soon, and as part of this field survey, it noted that teams of ECG officials will be deployed to update customer information.

ECG indicated that the officials will audit postpaid customers who have meters but do not receive bills as well as prepaid customers who do not purchase electricity credits.

They will also look out for customers whose meters are faulty and also, customers who have by-passed or tampered with their meters and are therefore not paying for the full cost of power usage.

According to the ECG, checks of illegal connections will also be conducted by our officials.

ECG has therefore, given customers a one month moratorium, starting from June 7 to July 6 this year to report to their District/Regional offices for rectification of the above issues.”

By Vincent Kubi