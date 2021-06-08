John Boadu Denies Mining Report

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party has denied having any connection with illegal mining activities in Ghana popularly known as Galamsey.

According to him, the allegations leveled against him “are baseless, malicious and unmeritorious. “

He made this known in a statement.

Below is the statement

June 8, 2021

Press Release

*JOHN BOADU DENIES ANY DIRECT OR INDIRECT CONNECTION WITH MINING ACTIVITIES IN THE COUNTRY*

The attention of the NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, has been drawn to some news making rounds on social media linking him with some mining activities including “galamsey” in the country. Mr. John Boadu categorically refutes these allegations, which he submits, are baseless, malicious and unmeritorious.

Indeed, the failure and inability of the individuals making the said allegations to provide any modicum of substance to back their allegations despite being challenged to do same on many occasions, bears ample testimony to the manifest falsity and mischief they are engaged in.

The allegations are thus false statements deliberately being made by his detractors with the view to injuring his hard-won reputation, and to lower his good image in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society.

For the avoidance of doubt, the General Secretary wishes to state emphatically that he has no mining concession(s) anywhere in the country or elsewhere whether acquired and operated legally or illegally, and has not authorized anybody to operate a mining concession on his behalf.

He has also never owned an excavator or a mining concession, nor has he ever been involved either directly or indirectly in any form of mining activity in the past or at present. The General Secretary is therefore cautioning individuals who are using his name to perpetuate this illegality to desist forthwith.

As a law-abiding citizen of this country, whose support and fidelity to the government’s renewed fight against the debilitating “galamsey” menace, is unquestionable, Mr. John Boadu would be the last person to engage in this abominable enterprise, which is threatening the very existence of our generation and the unborn.

On account of the foregoing, the General Secretary, is, by this statement, serving notice to the general public that he takes a very serious view of this defamatory matter, and has accordingly instructed his lawyers to proceed to court to vindicate his right against all persons behind these mischievous acts as well as media houses that provide their platforms in furtherance of this mischief against his person.

…Signed…

Alhaji Iddi Muhayu-Deen

Press Secretary to John Boadu

By DGN Online