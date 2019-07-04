John Boadu Ends Tour Of EC Registration Centres

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, ended his 2-day tour of the Volta region where he had been visiting the Electoral Commission limited registration centers to monitor the ongoing voter registration exercise.

He toured some eleven constituencies in the region comprising Sogakofe, Anlo, Keta, Ketu South, Ketu North, Ho Central, Ho West, Kpando, North Dayi, Afadjato South and South Dayi Constituencies.

After his rounds, the general secretary of governing party interacted with reporters during which he made known his observations about the exercise.

Mr. Boadu said he had observed that the process was largely going on successfully, except that, in most of the centers, so many offline machines were being used even much beyond the national average, which, according to him, was anomalous.

“For instance, in Ketu North (Dodzie) alone, which has a relatively small population, as many as 12 offline registration centers were set up. This, to me, is intolerable, considering the fact that in the other regions I have visited and received reports, the number of offline registration centers averages between 4 and 5”, he sated.

Mr. Boadu added that another challenge that greeted him was the registration of minors and non-Ghanaians particularly Togolese contrary to the nation’s electoral laws.

He however made the point that his party agents have been up and doing in challenging these unlawful registrations using the due process, and fortunately, most of these challenge claims have been upheld by the district challenge review committee.

“Beyond that, as I indicated, the process has been largely smooth and I commend our party agents, polling station as well as constituency and regional executives of the party in the Volta region for their extreme vigilance in the exercise and approaching same with all the seriousness that it deserves”, the NPP scribe intimated.

Finally, Mr. Boadu told reporters that the NPP’s journey to victory 2020 has begun in earnest, and that, the party cannot fail the Ghanaian masses because the alternative still remains scary.