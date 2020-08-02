John Boadu Grabs Voters ID Card

John Boadu

The General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, on Sunday, 2nd August, 2020, successfully went through the voter registration process and grabbed for himself a voters ID card ahead of the 2020 general elections.

He registered at the district office of the electoral commission at his hometown, Assin Fosu, in the Assin Central Constituency of the Central Region.

Speaking to some pressmen after he was issued with his voters ID card, the NPP chief scribe and director of campaign operations, thanked the officials of the EC for the smooth conduct of the registration exercise, and more importantly, for granting him yet another opportunity to vote for President Akufo-Addo come December 7.

He also used the opportunity to remind the Ghanaian public that the registration exercise had entered its final phase and therefore implored all eligible Ghanaians who were yet to register to do same in order to entitle them to participate in the 2020 general elections and vindicate their constitutional right.

The veteran politician, who has been touring the length and breadth of the country to monitor the ongoing voter registration, proceeded to visit some registration centres in his constituency and adjoining constituencies including Assin North and South Constituencies to monitor the exercise.