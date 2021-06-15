John Boadu has no relationship with us – Says X-Plore Solutions

John Boadu

Management of X-Plore Solutions Limited has stated that the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu has no relationship with the company.

X-Plore Solutions Limited’s management and board made this known in a release dated June 15, 2021.

Below is the release

Press Statement by X-Plore Solutions Ltd.

15th June, 2021.

JOHN BOADU HAS NO RELATIONSHIP WITH X-PLORE SOLUTIONS LTD.

The Board and management of X-Plore Solutions Ltd. has noticed with disappointment a video in circulation on social and traditional media where machines, parked at the company’s premises at Asakragua in the Western region has been linked to Mr. John Boadu, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and same are purportedly being used for illegal mining (Galamsey).

The company would like to bring the following to the notice of the general public:

1) X-Plore Solutions Ltd. is a construction company registered in 2006 with 15 years experience in road construction, civil engineering, real estate and building construction.

2) The company is not into mining of any form, legal or illegal.

3) The company has no dealings with Mr. John Boadu, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) whether formally or informally.

4) Mr. Boadu is neither a shareholder, director nor staff of the company. The company has not had any relationship with Mr. John Boadu since its inception to date.

5) The company condemns the politics of deception and the politics of everything goes that has characterised our very existence as a country, where people with political interest are quick to drag private sector players who have no interest or linkage with any politician to their political shenanigans.

6) X-Plore Solutions Ltd. would like to use this opportunity to apologise sincerely to the General Secretary, Mr. John Boadu for the dent that was caused his reputation when an unscrupulous individual purported that the company’s excavators and equipment which it uses in its construction works were linked to him. The company’s inability to clear the air as soon as the video was aired on social and traditional media was to enable it carry out some investigations before coming to the public domain.

7) The company’s primary investigations indicated that the said video was created by one Ike Oscar Obinim, a member of an opposing political party whose motive for peddling such blatant lies is still under investigations.

8) The company has instructed its lawyers to take legal action against the said gentleman for the harm his actions have caused the company.

For the records of the public, the following are some completed and ongoing works of the company.

A. U drains and gravel works on amaswaman obeyeyie.

B. U drains and gravel works on Kwabenya ACP road.

C. PBC District office and mot.

D. PBC District office, Enchi.

Signed

Chairman and Director

Mr. Danso Yaw Dankwa.

CEO

X-Plore Solutions Ltd

