Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Manu has been reported dead after battling an unknown sickness.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the actor died today, 15 June 2021.

Agya Manu starred in movies like “Bragoro”, “Di Asempa,” “Ohia akwantuo” and many more.

He played his part in many movies set alongside top stars like Agya Koo, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kwaku Manu, Lilwin, and others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke