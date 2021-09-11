John Kumah Donates 1,500 Desks To Ejisu Schools

The Deputy Minister of Finance, also Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, John Ampontuah Kumah has donated over 1,500 study desks and TVET equipment to some selected Senior High Schools in his constituency.

The donation forms part of his commitment to improving educational facilities to enhance teaching and learning in the constituency.

The beneficiary schools are; Onwe SHS, Ejisu Secondary Technical, Church of Christ SHS, and Bonwire Senior High Schools.

These schools benefited from this intervention by receiving 200, 460, 450, and 410 study desks respectively.

To ensure that Technical and Vocational education is a priority in schools in the constituency, the Deputy Minister for Finance also donated some state-of-the-art TVET equipment to the Baworo Vocational and Technical School to enhance teaching and learning.

He explained that “Education is one of his prioritized areas in the constituency and more interventions will be rolled out to ensure that the constituents benefit from first-class education services”.

The beneficial school heads who received the items expressed gratitude for their commitment to education in the area.

BY Daniel Bampoe