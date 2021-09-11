Mahama’s ‘Do or Die’ Statement Not Harmful – Rev Owusu Bempah

Rev. Owusu Bempah

Founder and leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah says there is nothing wrong with Mahama’s “Do or Die” statement.

Speaking on an Accra-based radio station, Rev. Owusu Bempah admitted that the statement made by the then-president Mahama was only to fortify the NDC’s preparations towards the 2024 elections but not necessary to create violence.

Following the controversy that the comment stirred among Ghanaians, particularly in the face of the peace that the country has enjoyed in the Fourth Republic, the former lawmaker clarified that it was an English idiomatic Mahama was employing.

“Even though in football which I played at the colt’s level, ‘Do or die’ is generally used specifically when the stakes are high.

Rev Owusu Bempah quoted how some of the Asante Kotoko-Hearts of Oak clashes have been referred to as “do and die” not because there will be violence but the stakes being high.

This, according to him, is only what Mr. Mahama meant and it is not about violence.

He claimed that the three-time flagbearer of the NDC can never become president regardless of the tactics he employs as prophesied by him in the past.

Rev Owusu Bempah added that the presidential ‘seat’ has been taken from John Mahama yet a lot will rest on the candidate the New Patriotic Party (NPP) selects for the 2024 elections.