John Kumah Donates PPEs To Frontline Workers In Ejisu

John Kumah

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan has donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Ejisu Health Directorate in the Ashanti Region.

Some of the PPEs were also given to security officers of the Covid19 safety operation in the constituency enforcing Government’s ban on movement.

The NEIP CEO donated GHC 10, 000 , 2000 hand Sanitizers, 10 boxes of gloves, toilet rolls, 10 Veronica buckets, among several other assorted materials and promised to bring more in the coming days.

“ We are not in normal times, therefore we must all rally behind anyone who is playing a role in the fight against

covid- 19.

This donation is meant to say thank you to the men and women who are risking their lives to fight the virus.

I am confident that very soon we will start seeing positive results from the numerous strategies that has been instituted by Government to fight the virus. This too shall pass”.

“Let’s observe the preventive measures as announced by the Ministry of Health and we will greatly reduce our chances of getting the virus he added, most importantly stay home” he added.

By Melvin Tarlue