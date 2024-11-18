John Mahama Tours Eastern Region, Takes 24-hour Economy To Akufo-Addo’s Hometown

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, is set to embark on a five-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region from November 18-22, 2024.

In the Eastern Region, considered a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the former President’s campaign will focus on promoting his 24-hour economy policy, aimed at transforming Ghana into a fully-fledged 24-hour economy.

This initiative is part of the NDC’s agenda to build an industrialized, inclusive, and resilient economy that creates well-paying jobs.

He will be engaging with the constituents, chiefs, party members, and residents to sell his 24-hour Economy Policy.

Activities

Day 1: Monday, November 18

Mr. Mahama’s first day will begin with a mini-rally at Nsawam-Adoagyiri’s Lorry Station, followed by similar events in Ayensuano, Upper West Akim, Lower West Akim, Abuakwa South, Suhum, and New Juaben South Constituencies of the Region.

Notably, he storms President Akufo-Addo’s hometown, Kyebi, in the Abuakwa South, where he addresses a mini-rally today.

At each stop, John Mahama will interact with locals, emphasizing the NDC’s vision for Ghana’s development.

Day 2: Tuesday, November 19

The second day will see John Mahama visiting Asene/Manso/Akroso, Achiase, Akim Swedru, Akim Oda, Ofoase/Ayirebi, Kade, and Akwatia.

He will be engaged in community discussions, listening to concerns and sharing his party’s plans for the region’s growth.

Day 3: Wednesday, November 20

Mr Mahama’s third day will take him to New Juaben North, Abuakwa North, Fanteakwa North, Fanteakwa South, Atiwa West, Atiwa East, Abirem, and other constituencies.

Day 4: Thursday, November 21

The fourth day will witness John Mahama touring Afram Plains North, Afram Plains South, Abetifi, Mpraeso, and Nkawkaw.

Day 5: Friday, November 22

The final day of John Mahama’s tour included visits to Upper Manya Krobo, Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Okere, Akuapim North, and Akuapim South respectively.

Mr Mahama’s message will focus on the 24-hour Economy Policy, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

Throughout his tour, Mr.Mahama is expected to consistently engage with traditional leaders, party faithful, and residents.

Mr John Mahama’s campaign strategy prioritizes grassroots connections, demonstrating his willingness to listen and address local needs.

-BY Daniel Bampoe