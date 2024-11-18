Tony Yeboah Slams Stars Mgt C’ttee

Tony Yeboah

Former Black Stars attacker, Tony Yeboah, has slammed the management committee of the Black Stars after the team failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The failure marks their first in 21 years.

Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the Morocco championship crashed after their 1-1 draw against Angola on Friday in Luanda.

Consequently, the former Leeds United and Eintrantch Frankfurt man has blamed the management committee of the team and accused them of failing to listen to advice.

He noted that the team’s leadership have failed to pay heed to people who have been there before (ex-players), saying on Happy FM, “The current management of the Black Stars does not value or act on the advice we, as former players, offer.”

Yeboah had 59 appearances for the Black Stars and hit the back of the net 29 times.

The Black Stars are currently bottom in Group F with three points and a win on match day 6 against Niger won’t matter as second-placed Sudan has 7 points ahead of the final round of games.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum