Joint ECOWAS-UN Election Mission Meets Foreign Minister

A Joint United Nations (UN) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) High Level Elections Mission to Ghana has visited the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

The visit took place on Friday, 23rd October, 2020, in Accra.

Leading the Mission is the Special representative of the UN Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas.

During the meeting, the Minister acknowledged the importance of elections as a key element in deepening multiparty democracy and accountability in governance.

She noted that Ghana held in high esteem her commitments to democracy, good governance, the respect for human rights and rule of law which have underpinned our political dispensation.

The Foreign Minister

commended the outstanding work done so far by the UN and ECOWAS towards the conduct of peaceful, free and fair elections in the region and for the ongoing efforts to calm tensions in Guinea and Cote d’Ivoire.

She stated that

the Joint UN and ECOWAS High Level Mission had offered the opportunity to political actors to express their view point on the preparations for the conduct of presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled to take place on December 7, 2020.

The Minister assured the delegation of the Government’s support and commitment to work closely with stakeholders towards the conduct of a peaceful, free and fair polls in Ghana.

She mentioned that specific measures have been put in place by Government, the Electoral Commission and the National Election Security Architecture headed by the Inspector General of Police to boost confidence in the electoral process.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey expressed

the hope that stakeholders will put the interest of the country above all other considerations with the view to maintaining Ghana’s enviable image as a beacon of democracy in the region.

She underscored the importance of unifying the people of Ghana before, during and after the elections to enable the winning party to safeguard the peace for national development.

She expressed the hope that the delegation will share their findings with government after their interactions with all the actors in the electoral process.

By Melvin Tarlue