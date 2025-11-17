Jordan Ayew Sends Heartfelt Message To Injured Midfielder Francis Abu

Jordan Ayew

BLACK STARS captain Jordan Ayew has extended his support to teammate Francis Abu, who sustained a serious injury during Ghana’s Kirin Challenge Cup defeat to Japan.

Ayew, sidelined from the match due to a knee problem, reached out to Abu via phone to offer encouragement and prayers for his recovery.

“On behalf of all the players, we wish you a speedy recovery and pray that God will heal you to return to the field to do what you love to do most,” Ayew told the injured midfielder.

Abu, who features for Toulouse FC, was taken to the Toyota Memorial Hospital in Aichi after being fouled by Japan’s Tanaka Ao early in the second half.

Medical teams from the Black Stars, Toulouse FC, and the hospital are currently collaborating on a comprehensive treatment plan to aid his recovery.

The Black Stars squad has rallied around Abu in the aftermath of the incident, with Ayew’s message highlighting the unity and support within the team during this difficult moment.

BY Wletsu Ransford