Jordan Shines In Palace Big Win

Jordan Ayew

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew on Saturday demonstrated brilliance – recording a brace when Crystal Palace thumped Leeds United 5-1.

It was his second streak sterling performance under returnee Roy Hodgson, having served the assist for the winner against Leicester City last week.

Leeds opened the scoring through Patrick Bamford after just 21 minutes but Palace levelled it few minutes before recess through Marc Guehi.

After the break, Ayew towered to head home a perfect cross from Michael Oliseh to give the visitors the lead after 53 minutes.

Palace consolidated their lead through Ebere Eze two minutes later before Odsonne Edouard added the fourth with 19 minutes remaining.

Ayew scored a personal second after taking advantage of a defensive error by Leeds, before firing home to make it 5-1 after 77 minutes.

Ayew, 31, has now hit the back of the net three times and provided two assists in 30 matches this season in the Premier League.

The former Marseille man remains the Ghanaian player with the most goals in the English top flight.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum