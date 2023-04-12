VGMA Xperience Concert Goes To Ho

Piesie Esther

This year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) nominees jam dubbed “VGMA Xperience Concert” will take place on Saturday, April 15 at the Ho Sports Stadium in the Volta regional capital,where some selected nominated artistes will be rocking music lovers and their teeming fans to a grand jam.

The event is being organised to give fans and nominees the opportunity to engage ahead of the main awards night scheduled for May 6 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

BEATWAVES gathered up-and-coming Ghanaian artistes in the Volta Region and unsung artistes will be given the platform to promote their brands and music at the event.

The event, which is free and expected to attract thousands of music lovers from all walks of life, will witness performances from a number of artistes includingChief One, Medikal, Piesie Esther,Celestine Donkor, Wendy Shay, Camidoh, Stonebwoy, and a host of others.

This year’s edition of the VGMA nominees jam promises to be an unforgettable and exciting experience that music lovers cannot afford to miss.

Organisers of the event have promised that measures are being put in place to ensure safety of all fans who would attend the event.

It will be live on TV3 at 9pm, and streamed live on Ghana Music Awards on Facebook and CharterhouseLive on YouTube.

The 24th VGMAs is produced by Charterhouse, with support from YANGO, TV3, KPMG, Ebony Condoms and Vodafone.

The VGMA, which happens to be the biggest music event in Ghana, was instituted 24 years ago, and has grown to become the most respected awards scheme in the country and Africa at large.

By George Clifford Owusu