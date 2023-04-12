‘Experience Ghana, Share Ghana’ Campaign Re-Launched

Akwesi Agyeman (left) in a pose with Mark Okraku-Mantey

In line with its commitment to promote domestic tourism in Ghana, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has re-launched the ‘Experience Ghana, Share Ghana’ campaign to promote domestic tourism in Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

The campaign is under the Ghana Tourism Development Project (GTDP) being undertaken under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The campaign, which is intended to stimulate domestic and regional tourism, was tied to the 2023 Kwahu Paragliding Festival to give patrons a four-day exciting experience on the Odweanoma Mountain at Atibie-Kwahu.

Speaking at a brief opening ceremony of the 15th National Paragliding Festival, the CEO of GTA, Akwasi Agyeman, said the initiative was launched a few years back to accelerate the pace of tourism through a renewed focus on both domestic and visitations from the West African region.

“We are also using this occasion to promote the ‘Experience Ghana, Share Ghana’ Campaign. As we know, we have been very aggressive on our domestic tourism promotion over the last few years. We are kick-starting the ‘Experience Ghana, Share Ghana’ Campaign to start the process.

“As part of this year’s festival, we have been joined by some cyclists to climb the mountain. We have also added other exciting activities such as hiking, camping for those who want to spend the nights on the mountain, a bonfire dinner, and a dancing competition to project Odweanoma Mountain as a unique tourist attraction on its own where tourists can paraglide, hike, bike, camp, and have events to promote domestic tourism,” he noted.

Mr. Agyeman added that there will be another paragliding event in September this year dubbed ‘Corporate Paragliding’ in Kwahu, as part of GTA’s 50th anniversary activities. He paid tribute to the vision bearers of the paragliding festival and commended the chiefs and people of Kwahu for their support.

On his part, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, said the Kwahu Paragliding Festival plays a major role in Ghana’s domestic and international tourism.