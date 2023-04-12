Samira Fetes Muslim Women

Hajia Samira interacting with some women at the function

The Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, last Sunday donated assorted food items to over one thousand Muslim women drawn from various parts of Accra.

The gesture, preceded by a recitation of the Holy Quran by an all-female team, was done through the “Zongo Women For NPP” and forms parts of activities marking the Holy Ramadan month of fasting.

The activity is a continuation of an annual Ramadan qur’anic recitation instituted by the Second Lady five years ago to support the less privileged in Zongo communities across the country.

The items include rice, tin tomatoes, oil, canned fish among others.

Beneficiaries include Muslim women from Ashaiman, Ashale Botwe, Kasoa, Amasaman and Dome Kwabenya.

The rest are Anyaa Sowutuom, Ablekuma and Maamobi.

Addressing the beneficiaries at the National Mosque, the Second Lady said “as we profess our faith in whichever religion we believe in, we should endeavour to be united as a people serving one God.”

She, therefore, called on Ghanaians particularly Muslims in privileged positions not to relent in extending a hand to the underprivileged in society even beyond the Ramadan.

Samira Bawumia, who is also the founder of the NPP women’s group, said the annual event also offered them opportunity to thank God and also pray for the country under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

President of the Zongo Women for NPP, who is also a board member of the Zongo Development Fund, Hajia Barkisu Mustapha, in her remarks, said the exercise is expected to provide a helping hand to women, especially the less privileged from the Zongo communities, to feed their families during the Ramadan fast.

She further indicated that her outfit with the support of the Office of the Second Lady hopes to increase the number of beneficiaries in 2024 given the increasing number of persons eligible for such support.

The Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, Hajia Habibata Shani, for her part, pledged to support the women groups to enable them to grow their businesses, especially at a time when they were seeking God’s face for expansion in all facets of their lives.

Coordinator of the Zongo and Inner Cities Secretariat at the Office of the President, who is also Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, Ben Abdallah Banda, who chaired the event, lauded the efforts of the organisers, especially the Second Lady, for continuously supporting Muslims. He used the occasion to recount the various projects that the NPP government has embarked upon in the Zongo communities which are aimed at improving their livelihoods.

Present at the event were the MCE for Ayawaso East, Hajia Adams Kuta, Deputy Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah and several other notable individuals.

By Ebenezer Amponsah