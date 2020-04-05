Joselyn Dumas Gives Hope With Bible Verse Challenge

Joselyn Dumas

Actress Joselyn Dumas has started a Bible verse challenge on Twitter to give hope to Christians and Ghanaians in general in the wake of coronavirus pandemics.

This involves sharing of one’s favourite Bible verse and explaining why the person loves it. The essence of the challenge is to spread the word of God and also give hope to those who are broken due to the current situation.

People at various levels of society are engaging in different activities as a way to support the survival of humanity against the virus and Joselyn is one of them.

“Hey everyone let’s do something interesting..#TheBibleverseChallenge .

Tweet your favourite Bible verse and why you like it and let’s spread God’s words of #Hope in the midst of this pandemic #FaithOverFear. I’ll go first…”, Joselyn tweeted when she started the challenge.

“Psalm 23:4- “yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for thou art with me ; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me”. God is my protector through it all and I have no reason to fear. #TheBibleVerseChallenge,” she added.

The challenge has since caught up with many Christians.

By Francis Addo