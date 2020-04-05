NAPO Supports Manhyia Health Workers with Covid-19 PPEs

FRONTLINE HEALTH workers at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi can now confidently work to save lives without any fear of being infected by the Covid-19 virus.

The hospital authorities have taken delivery of boxes of hand sanitizers, face masks and hand gloves, which they will be using to protect themselves against the virus even as they strive to save precious lives.

The timely donation was made by Education Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh nicknamed as ‘Napo’, a medical doctor, who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

Napo during the presentation on Saturday morning, said the entire country is impressed and also appreciates the efforts of health workers, in the wake of the virus.

According to him, he is equally aware of the dangers that health workers are facing in their effort to save patients and said the health workers needed to be properly equipped, motivated and protected.

The Manhyia South MP said his donation is intended to motivate them to do more in these trying times.

Napo, who did his national service at the Manhyia Government Hospital before enrolling at medical school, said his positive display will not be a nine-day wonder, assuring of his readiness to support them again.

The Education Minister entreated all-and-sundry to play collective roles to help stop the spread of the virus saying that “if you move the virus moves, but if you stay, the virus dies, it is just simple”.

He said the lockdown order is not meant to punish people but rather to help stop Covid-19 virus from further spread, urging parents to keep their children at home to avert danger.

Dr. Michael Opoku, Clinical Coordinator and a Surgeon at the Manhyia Government Hospital, described Napo’s donation as important and timely, appealing to well-to-do people in society to emulate the shining example.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi