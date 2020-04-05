Man Kills Wife Over Infidelity In Adjei-Kojo

John Tetteh Korley

TRAGEDY STRUCK at King Solomon City, a suburb of Adjei-Kojo in the Tema West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region after a woman was found burried in an uncompleted building.

The police has arrested a 46-year-old man who is believed to have killed his wife and buried her in the uncompleted building.

John Tetteh Korley alias Yakini, a welder allegedly killed his wife, Felicia Teye, 34 years in his room and buried her in footing of the building after accusing her of infidelity.

Confirming the incident to DGN Online, Chief Superintendent Suzan Mensah, Commander of the Adjei-Kojo District Police Headquarters described the incident as unfortunate.

According to her, the couple have been at loggerheads as the man has always accused his wife of cheating on him.

She noted that preliminary investigations revealed that the man has never trusted his wife and always accusing her flirting with other men and also threatened severely to kill her.

The commander continued that the situation compelled the woman to leave her matrimonial home to stay with her family at Asesewa in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region.

On Saturday, March 25, 2020, the man contacted the woman via mobile phone to come for their two children ahead of the partial lockdown due to the COVID-19.

According to Chief Superintendent Mensah, the victim then told her family members that she was going for the kids at Adjei-Kojo.

“The woman arrived on Sunday when the man told her he had sent the children to Ashaiman to buy some pair of shoes before they travel. But investigations revealed that the man sent the children to her mother a day before his wife arrived.

“On Tuesday, brother of the woman travel from the village in search of his sister after several attempts to reach her proved futile. The woman’s brother reported the matter to the police.

“Police took over investigation and noticed that the suspect had killed the woman. After killing the wife, he waited at midnight and buried her in an uncompleted building in the area where they have constructed only the footing with laterite to fill the foundation. He put the body in the footing and used the laterite to fill the body entirely deep down.

She however, he said intelligence led police to the discovery of the body in the uncompleted building and police started to hunt for the suspect.

“Police started searching for the suspect and went to the workshop where we were told the suspect complaint of stomach problem and was rushed to the Ashaiman Polyclinic by some residents but was later referred to the Tema General Hospital.

“He was apprehended by police on admission at the Tema General Hospital and sent to the crime scene where he confessed to the crime and helped Environmental Department of the Tema West Municipal Assembly to help retrieved the body,” the Chief Superintendent added.

From Vincent Kubi, Adjei-Kojo