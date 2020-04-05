14 Remanded For Loitering During Lockdown At Kasoa



Fourteen persons arrested by the Kasoa Police for breaching the Imposition of the Restriction Order last Thursday have been remanded by a Circuit Court in Kasoa Ofaakor.

The suspects are Emmanuel Boateng, a 21 year old driver, Yaw Owusu, 22, driver, Abass Karim, 26, Omane Frimpong, 26, Wisdom Fortune Obilor, 30, computer repairer, Okonta Arnold, 27 old labourer, Prince Kalu, 21 year old labourer, Mohmmed Awal 29 year old mason.

The rest are, Daniel Frimpong, Sumalia Mohammed, Jacob Abaka, Salfianu Sibo, Francis Kwasi, and Evans Okyere aka Dauda.

The suspect, according to the police, were spotted loitering while others were at a drinking spot and other recreational centres at Kasoa in clear defiance of the lockdown order.

They have been remanded by the court presided over by Ebenezer Osei Darko to reappear on April 16, 2020.

The Kasoa District Police Commander,Superintendent Samuel Odame said on April 2, 2020, around 1:35pm, a team of Military and Police personnel deployed to enforce the Presidential directive on Covid 19, arrested them and brought them to Kasoa Station.

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(Lindatenyah@gmail.com)