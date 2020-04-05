Juaben Mma Kuo UK Gives To Juaben Municipal Hospital

The Appianyinasehene (2nd R) presenting one of the items to officials of the hospital

Juaben Mma Kuo of the United Kingdom (UK), group that seeks the welfare of women in Juaben in the Ashanti Region and the UK has donated items worth thousands of pounds to the Juaben Municipal Hospital.

The gesture is in support of the health center as well as government’s fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

The items included walkers , commode , microwave , kettles , clutches and other sanitary wares.

The Appianyinasehene, Nana Kwanin Kwanfo II, who presented the items on behalf of the group said “We believe our support will go a long way in the fight against the spread of the deadly virus which has claimed many lives across the globe.”

Deputy Administrator at the Hospital, Mr Agyen Asiedu, who received the items on behalf of the hospital expressed thanks to the group for the support.

” We are indeed grateful for this gesture, it will definitely help us in this fight, the other items will also help us a great deal, ” he said.