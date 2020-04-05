Dannsa Appiah Fetes The Poor

Emmanuel Dannsa Appiah, a former Aspiring National Youth Organizer and also a member of the National Communication Team of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), has donated food items to the poor and needy in some parts of Accra.

He shared about 200 bags of rice to one of the most popular slums, Sodom and Gomorrah, to ease the pressure associated with the lockdown as Ghana continues it’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also used the opportunity to educate the squatters on the need to follow the lockdown directives and practise proper personal hygiene to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

He explained that the disease has no political coloration and has called on Ghanaians not to entertain the undue politicization of the efforts to fight the pandemic.

He also said there should not be any form of discrimination in the efforts to help people and fight the disease.

BY Daniel Bampoe