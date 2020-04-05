NLA Resumes Draws Monday

Kofi Osei Ameyaw



The National Lottery Authorities (NLA) will resume draws on Monday 6th April, 2020 in line with its business continuity programme.

According to a statement from the NLA’s Public Relations Unit the 5/90, Super 6, Daywa 5/39 draws will be accompanied by enhanced prize structures of 240 for 5/90 and VAG Lotto games.

In line with the President’s Covid-19 directives however and subsequent ones from the Public Services Commission employees will operate on shift basis alongside compliance with strict hygiene and social distancing protocols.

Lotto marketing companies are however not permitted to sell lotto to the staking public in lockdown areas in their lotto kiosks.

A training programme has been unfolded by the NLA for lotto marketing companies and relevant stakeholders on the NLA Official Shortcode *890#

“We would however like to urge the staking public and lotto marketing companies in lockdown areas to stake 5/90 and VAG Lotto Games via the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Official Shortcode *890# via MTN, Vodafone and Airtel Tigo effective 6th April 2020.

Areas outside lockdown areas shall continue to operate however complying with the laid-down hygiene protocols and social distancing the statement stressed adding ‘let us help government in this difficult moments of coronavirus pandemic.’