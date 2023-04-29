Josephine, Janel Shine In Bookworm Season 7 Finals

Kasoa-based Republic School’sJosephine Addai and Jael Cudjoe of St Martins de Porres, Dansoman excelled in their respective categories to emerge winners in this year’s Bookworm Season 7 reality show at the GNAT Hall Adabraka in Accra.

The two-Josephine and Jael demonstrated gross brilliance in the Upper and Lower primary categ ories to the admiration of the many patrons that thronged to the venue for the finals.

Rising Star’s (Teshie) Jordan Annobil followed in second place, while Vanessa Annor (Eli’s International)-Ashaiman finished in the second runners up position.

Nana Esi (Mother Care School)- Berma Camp, Accra emerged as the first runner up in Lower primary, with Aliya Muntaka (Young Juniors School)- Ashington, Accra finishing in third position.

And for their outstanding efforts, they received certificates and cases of Planet drinks .

Founder of the Bookworm Reality Show Reverend Nelson Kofi Poku described the finals as one of the best and appealed to corporate Ghana to come on board to push it to other regions.

He told the press ” I am extremely delighted that an initiative we started during the COVID-19 era aimed at engaging young folks at home has reached this level.

” It is my fervent prayer that corporate Ghana will come on board to support this social intervention project, the kids made themselves, their schools and above all their parents and guardians proud with their reading skills. Slowly but surely, we are getting there, they are loving reading and it is good for Ghana.

The competition was sponsored by Planet drinks and Cowbell Milk.