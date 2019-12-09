Joshua Reclaims Crown In Arabia

Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr by a unanimous point decision

Anthony Joshua got his sweet revenge on Saturday after claiming a unanimous point victory against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Ruiz Jr. stunned the boxing world back in June by stopping Joshua in the seventh round but this time round, the British heavyweight got everything right on the night.

Here, Sportsmail has taken a look at how Joshua regained his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia.

The left jab was the punch that defined the fight. Joshua established it so well in the first three rounds, using it to maintain distance and snap Ruiz’s head back. Swelling was visible around the eyes of the Mexican from the second, to go along with the cut from the first.

At the very end of round 12, Ruiz implored AJ forward as he desperately tried to get the challenger close enough to land one of his damaging hooks. Joshua laughed and kept on dancing while his rival stood still. Until the very end, the Briton kept on moving, standing still only to hold his arms aloft in sweet victory after 12 absorbing rounds.

“I realised last time, I hurt him. But I got caught. I respect Andy and his family, his trainer so much. I wanted to put on a boxing masterclass,” Joshua said.

In truth, perhaps the most defining moment of the fight came before either man stepped in the ring. Ruiz claimed as much afterwards, insisting that his one stone-one-pound weight gain stopped him from throwing combinations.

“I didn’t prepare how I should have. I gained too much weight. I don’t want to give excuses, he won. He boxed me around. If we do a third fight you best believe I’m going to get in shape. I’ll be in the best shape of my life. I thought I was going to feel stronger. Next fight I’m going to get more prepared. I tried to train myself for this.”

He only has himself to blame. Joshua’s plan, the one Joseph Parker effectively used to out-point Ruiz in 2016, was a surprise to no one. But still Ruiz came in heavier, rendering his hands slow and his feet even slower.