Veep Leads NPP Youth Walk In Tamale

Dr. Bawumia and Nana B during the health walk in Tamale

The principal streets of Tamale were heavily flooded with thousands of enthusiastic youth of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) last Saturday for a fitness exercise.

Led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the walk started from the Tamale Jubilee Park through some principal streets and ended at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, where it was climaxed with a mega rally.

The health walk and subsequent rally was put together by the NPP National Youth Wing under the its National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, aka Nana B, and it formed part of activities to climax the party’s National Youth Conference, which was designed to set the tone for the 2020 elections.

Nana B urged the youth to always live healthy lifestyles and not take exercise and personal hygiene for granted.

On his part, Vice President Bawumia said, “The youth are at the core of the policies and programmes of Nana Akufo-Addo’s government, and we remain committed to ensuring that we implement policies that have direct, positive impact on every life, particularly that of the youth.”

He reminded the public about the strides the NPP administration has made in the almost three years in office, pointing out that “in virtually every aspect of national development, we have, indeed, performed much better than our predecessor government.”

From Eric Kombat, Tamale