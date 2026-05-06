Joshua’s Return Seen As High- Stakes Comeback

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua’s return to boxing has been described as both inspiring and risky by promoter Eddie Hearn, following a difficult period in the former heavyweight champion’s life.

Joshua is scheduled to face Kristian Prenga on July 25 in Riyadh, marking his first bout since recovering from injuries sustained in a fatal car accident in Nigeria that claimed two members of his team. Though he last fought in December, defeating Jake Paul, Hearn believes this moment represents a deeper form of comeback.

“This is more than just returning to the ring—it’s coming back from serious physical and emotional setbacks,” Hearn told BBC Sport, noting that many would not have resumed their careers after such trauma.

The fight carries added importance as it could determine whether a long-anticipated showdown with Tyson Fury later this year goes ahead. Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, has indicated the bout may be scrapped if Joshua fails to win.

Despite Prenga’s relatively low profile, his record—20 knockouts in 21 victories—poses a real threat. Hearn acknowledged the danger but stressed the necessity of the challenge.

“We need Joshua at his best if he’s to face Fury. There’s no room for doubt,” he said.

With recent mixed results, including a loss to Daniel Dubois, Joshua faces a defining test as he attempts to reassert himself among boxing’s elite.