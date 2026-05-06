Kyereh Targets 2026 World Cup Return

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Ghana international Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has set his sights on a return to the global stage, revealing his ambition to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite only recently recovering from a lengthy injury layoff.

The 30-year-old midfielder was part of Ghana’s squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars exited at the group stage.

However, his progress was halted by a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury that sidelined him for nearly three years.

Kyereh only returned to action last month, featuring for SC Freiburg II as he begins the long road back to full fitness.

Despite limited playing time, the former St. Pauli man remains optimistic about his chances of making Ghana’s squad for the next World Cup, set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“Yes, I do,” Kyereh said in an interview with Joy Sports when asked about his World Cup ambitions. “That is another dream and goal I am striving for. I believe in it.”

He acknowledged, however, that regaining peak condition will be crucial in the coming months. “I need to be honest with myself, but I have some weeks or months to work on getting in the best shape I can be. My aim is to get one or two full matches before the World Cup,” he added.

Kyereh also admitted that selection will ultimately depend on more than just his desire. “I don’t want to go just to be part of it or have it on my CV if I cannot help the team like before. At the end of the day, I am not the one who decides.”

Since making his debut for the Black Stars, Kyereh has earned 18 caps and represented Ghana at two major international tournaments, and he will now be hoping his comeback story includes one final shot on football’s biggest stage.

BY Wletsu Ransford