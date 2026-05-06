Everton Fan Arrested For Semenyo ‘Racist Abuse’

Antoine Semenyo

Merseyside Police arrested an Everton fan during his side’s match against Manchester City for alleged racist abuse towards Antoine Semenyo.

The supporter was apprehended at the Premier League fixture between the sides at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday, which finished 3-3.

Police said a 71-year-old man from Nottinghamshire was arrested “on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence” after “supporters and stewards reported that racist abuse was shouted by a fan”.

“An investigation into the incident during the match remains ongoing and we continue to work closely with Everton FC,” said a police statement.

“He has now been bailed with conditions, which includes not to go within one mile of any designated sports stadium in a period of up to four hours before kick-off, during the match and up to four hours after the game has ended.”

Everton said in a statement that “behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated”.

“Racism and discrimination in all forms are completely unacceptable. They have no place in our stadia, our sport or in society,” the club said.

“The club will continue to work closely with the authorities to support their investigation and will take the strongest possible action in line with its zero-tolerance approach.”

It is the second time Ghana international Semenyo, 26, has been the target of racist abuse this season.

While playing for former club Bournemouth in the opening Premier League match of this season, Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator during their 4-2 defeat at Liverpool.

Semenyo subsequently said more should be done to tackle racism in football, including possible prison sentences for those convicted of abuse.

Manchester City praised the “swift action” of Everton and Merseyside Police.

The club said England defender Marc Guehi, 25, also suffered online racist abuse following the match.

“We are incredibly disappointed to hear that Marc Guehi was subject to a series of vile racist social media posts last night,” said a City statement.

“We will continue to offer our full support to both Antoine and Marc and never accept discrimination of any kind in our game.”