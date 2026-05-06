Pro Sports Academy Are Division Two Champions

Pro Sports Academy player celebrate

Pro Sports Academy delivered a statement performance on Tuesday afternoon, defeating Benab FC 2-0 at the iconic Baba Yara Sports Stadium to clinch the Ashanti Region Division Two Middle League title and book their place in Division One League Zone Two.

The highly anticipated clash was effectively settled before halftime, as Pro Sports combined early intensity with clinical finishing to seize control.

Just six minutes into the contest, Kwadwo Afrifa Tuffour broke the deadlock with a composed finish, handing his side a dream start and immediately putting Benab FC on the back foot.

Buoyed by the early breakthrough, Pro Sports Academy maintained their attacking rhythm, dominating possession and dictating the pace of the game.

Their persistence paid off again in the 34th minute when PrincecortAmoako calmly slotted home to double the advantage, giving his team a comfortable cushion heading into the break.

With a two-goal lead in hand, Pro Sports shifted gears in the second half, prioritizing structure and discipline. Their defensive unit stood firm, effectively neutralizing Benab FC’s attempts to stage a comeback and ensuring the scoreline remained intact.

At the final whistle, celebrations erupted as Pro Sports Academy secured not only the Middle League title but also promotion to Division One League Zone Two — a significant milestone in the club’s steady progression.

For Pro Sports Academy, the victory signals more than just silverware; it marks the beginning of an exciting new journey as they prepare to test themselves on a bigger stage.

By WletsuRansford