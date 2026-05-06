Strengthen OSP To Fight Corruption – CDD-Ghana

Dr. Zechariah Langnel (seated, middle) flanked by participants

Stakeholders have called for the strengthening of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to enable it effectively lead the fight against corruption in the country.

The call was made at a regional dialogue organised by CDD-Ghana in collaboration with the OSP in Kumasi.

The programme formed part of efforts to deepen public understanding of the OSP’s mandate, assess its performance, and build consensus on reforms needed to enhance its effectiveness.

Participants included civil society organisations, policymakers, development partners, media practitioners, traditional authorities, youth and women groups.

As part of the dialogue, stakeholders reviewed and validated findings of an eight-year assessment report on the OSP conducted by consultants of CDD-Ghana to inform policy reforms.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Zechariah Langnel, a lecturer and consultant, noted that although the establishment of the OSP was a step in the right direction, its current structure limits its independence.

He explained that the OSP is not entrenched in the Constitution, making it vulnerable to political interference and possible abolition.

Dr. Langnel also cited funding and capacity constraints, indicating that the office still lacks adequate personnel, including investigators and researchers.

He further raised concerns about the OSP’s prosecutorial mandate, stressing that Article 88 of the Constitution vests such powers in the Attorney General, thereby affecting the independence of the OSP.

According to him, the requirement for the OSP to seek authorisation from the Attorney General before pursuing certain cases undermines its effectiveness.

On performance, he disclosed that the OSP has so far handled 67 cases, recovered about GH¢35 million, prevented over GH¢7.1 billion in suspected fraudulent transactions, and secured seven convictions, all through plea bargaining.

He described the performance as commendable considering the limited resources and the short period of operation.

He, however, stated that corruption remains widespread in the country, citing reports by Transparency International and Afrobarometer.

Dr. Langnel stressed that the OSP alone cannot eliminate corruption, and called for public support as well as collaboration among institutions.

He also criticised sole sourcing in public procurement, describing it as a major avenue for corruption, and called for reforms.

He further expressed concern about the use of plea bargaining in corruption cases, saying it could weaken deterrence.

The dialogue formed part of a three-year project supported by the European Union, GIZ and other development partners to strengthen Ghana’s anti-corruption framework.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi