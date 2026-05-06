CSU Breaks Ground For Modern Hostel At Sabin Akrofrom

Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante (3rd L) with some traditional leaders after the ceremony

Christian Service University (CSU) has officially cut the sod for the construction of a modern hostel facility at Sabin Akrofrom in the Ashanti Region, a major step aimed at addressing the growing accommodation challenges facing students.

The ceremony, spearheaded by the Chancellor, Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, brought together traditional leaders, clergy, university management, staff, students and key stakeholders.

In his remarks, Prof. Asante expressed profound gratitude to God and acknowledged the invaluable support of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Nana Kwaku Duah, former Chief of Sabin Akrofrom, and the current Sabin Akrofromhene, Nana Osei Kofi, for their roles in securing land for the university’s expansion.

He revealed that the sod-cutting marks 15 years since the land was leased to the university, describing the moment as both symbolic and transformative in CSU’s development journey. He further commended the university’s Governing Council and management for their strategic leadership, which has enabled the institution to undertake such a significant project shortly after attaining full university status.

Delivering a welcome address, Acting Vice Chancellor, Dr. Stephen Banahene, described the project as a forward-looking investment that reinforces CSU’s commitment to holistic education and student well-being.

“This project is not just about infrastructure. It is about creating an environment that supports learning, discipline and character development,” he noted.

Dr. Banahene emphasised that the hostel would provide safe and conducive accommodation, reduce the risks associated with long-distance commuting, and ultimately enhance academic performance.

He also highlighted the broader impact of the project, stating that it would serve as a catalyst for socio-economic growth in Sabin Akrofrom by creating jobs for local artisans and boosting business activities within the community.

“As a Christian institution, we are committed to being a good corporate citizen. This project reflects our dedication not only to academic excellence but also to community development and national progress,” he added.

The Acting Vice Chancellor expressed appreciation to the CSU Governing Council, traditional authorities, Fidelity Bank, Amotec Construction Company, staff and the university community for their collective efforts in bringing the project to life.

Prof. Asante also lauded Fidelity Bank for its financial backing, noting that the project would deliver long-term benefits to both students and the host community, including increased economic activity and improved property value.

He urged the contractor to ensure quality work within the 18 to 24-month timeline, while calling on consultants to maintain strict supervision standards.

The Sabin Akrofromhene, Nana Osei Kofi, welcomed the initiative, describing it as a major boost for local development. He expressed optimism that the project would create employment opportunities for the youth and stimulate economic growth in the area.

On his part, the Regional Manager of Fidelity Bank, Augustine Aggrey, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting educational infrastructure, stressing that decent accommodation remains critical to student success.

The hostel project is expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months, positioning CSU to significantly improve student living conditions while strengthening its impact on the surrounding community.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi