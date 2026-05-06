Wontumi Storms Church With NPP Gurus To Mark 50th Birthday

Wontumi (L) receiving a citation

SCORES OF bigwigs in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed Christ the King Catholic Church at Ahensan in Kumasi on Sunday morning to give thanks to God.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, nicknamed as ‘Wontumi’ in the political circles, was marking his 50th birthday with a church service.

Among party kingpins who were there to support Wontumi was Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, the NPP running mate for the 2024 presidential elections.

Also present included Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye aka ‘Nana B’, NPP National Organiser, Madam Patricia Appiagyei, Asokwa Member of Parliament (MP), and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Bosomtwe MP.

Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), who has been tipped to replace Wontumi as Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, and other prominent people also graced the occasion.

The church service was mostly used to offer fervent prayers for Wontumi, who was dressed in all white attire, to signify victory and excitement for attaining another year on earth.

In his succinct address, Wontumi, who was beaming with smiles, wholeheartedly thanked Napo and all those present for making his 50th birthday celebration memorable.

According to him, the sizable number of NPP members, traditional leaders, businessmen and people from all walks of life at the church service, has greatly thrilled him.

Wontumi, switching to politics, stated categorically that his heart’s desire is to see NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia become Ghana’s president in 2028.

He, therefore, appealed to the congregation to continuously pray for Dr. Bawumia to win the 2028 elections and transform the country to benefit all and sundry.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi