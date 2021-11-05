Journalist Caged Over Fake Kidnapping Story

The Takoradi Circuit Court ‘A’ yesterday remanded popular broadcaster with Takoradi-based Connect FM, Paa Kwesi Simpson, and one Stephen Kumi of Mpohor near Takoradi, into police custody over alleged case of kidnapping.

The two were hauled before the court yesterday on the charges of publishing false information and false communication.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the court presided over by His Honour Michael Ampadu remanded them to reappear before the court on November 16, 2021.

This was after the prosecutor in the case, Supt Emmanuel Basintele had prayed the court to remand the suspects since they could interfere with investigations which are ongoing.

Counsel for the two suspects, Ebo Donkor, however, insisted that there was no way the two suspects were going to interfere with investigations when granted bail, but the court remanded them.

It would be recalled that the Takoradi Divisional Police Command arrested Stephen Kumi of Mpohor, near Takoradi, to assist in investigations in an alleged case of kidnapping.

The police have also invited the journalist with Takoradi-based Connect FM who allegedly published the story on Ghanaweb, and was subsequently granted self-enquiry bail, but when he returned to court he was caged.

The alleged incident involving the supposed victim, Stephanie Kumiwaa, 26, took place on October 27, 2021.

Ahead of the court hearing, the police in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command and signed by its head, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku had said checks at Mpohor District Police Command indicated that no such case had been reported there.

The police in the process, picked up Stephen Kumi of Mpohor, to assist in investigations in the kidnapping case, which turned out to be a hoax.

According to the statement, based on the publication, the police arrested the alleged boyfriend of the victim, Stephen Kumi, 33.

The police also arrested Paa Kwesi Simpson of Connect FM, Takoradi, who published the story, to assist the police in investigations.

During interrogation, Stephen Kumi informed the police that he met the victim on Facebook and they started dating.

He said on October 17, 2021, Stephanie called to inform him that she was visiting him but did not show up.

However, on October 19, 2021, he received a call from a friend of Stephanie called Sandra, that someone called her from Stephanie’s phone number that she (Stephanie) has been kidnapped.

He said the suspected kidnappers demanded a ransom of GH¢2,000.

The statement said the police therefore escorted suspect, Stephen Kumi to Mpohor and that all efforts to locate the residence and family relations of Stephanie and Sandra for confirmation of the alleged incident proved futile.

The statement indicated that suspect Stephen Kumi is currently in police custody assisting in investigations whilst Paa Kwesi Simpson is on police enquiry bail.

“The Western Regional Police Command want to use this opportunity to remind the media that they should cross-check all information from the command for confirmation before publications are done.

“The police will continue to collaborate with the media to combat crime in the region,” the statement pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi