Journalist Joins NPP Parliament Race

Sarah Theodora Afful

Journalist and the Former Central Regional Correspondent for Daily Guide Newspaper, Sarah Theodora Afful, has declared her intentions to contest for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Cape Coast South Constituency.

This was after she filed her completed nomination forms after which she disclosed that her decision to contest the parliamentary primaries in the area is to reclaim the lost parliamentary seat for the NPP.

She was of the opinion that she can help fight to bring more developmental projects and employment opportunities development to the South Constituency.

“Being a kind-hearted woman, I feel pity for women who struggle and hustle before they put food on the table so I decided to contest and it is my hope that I win the seat to support women to have a better standard of living,” she said.

The candidate, who is a native of Cape Coast, raised by a fisherman and fishmonger believes she is the only candidate who can easily win votes from fisherfolks, market women and commercial drivers.

“With my experience in journalism work and Director for Youth Employment Agency, I will not be ashamed to go on my knees to beg or lobby for developmental projects to support my constituents,” she assured.

Madam Afful, stated that she has done great work by decreasing the spate of unemployment in the Central Region most especially in the Cape Coast South Constituency.

She, therefore, urged the delegates to vote for a candidate who can win the seat for NPP and not just parliamentary primaries.