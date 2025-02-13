Journalists Join Hands For Voiceless Communities

The Federation of Journalists for Human Rights Ghana (FJHR-GH) has been launched, with a primary focus on promoting the rights and justice of marginalised communities in Ghana.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Kwadwo Boateng, patron of FJHR-GH, said the organisation is committed to serving as a powerful voice for those who have been silenced and marginalised. “We believe that journalists play a critical role in promoting human rights and holding those in power accountable,” Dr. Boateng emphasised.

Dr. Boateng, who doubled as the chairman for the occasion, urged journalists to sharpen their voices through robust news reporting, highlighting human rights violations, and advocating for justice and equality. By doing so, the organisation aims to reduce human rights abuses and create a more just and equitable society for all Ghanaians.

The launch of FJHR-GH is particularly significant in Ghana, where despite having a reasonable measure of press freedom, journalists still face challenges, including physical attacks and restrictions on freedom of expression. The organisation aims to address these issues and promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists to operate.

Dr. Boateng assured that the FJHR-GH will work with stakeholders to promote human rights and dignity in Ghana by supporting journalists in their pursuit of truth and justice, which is a significant step towards creating a more just and equitable society.

To this end, the federation is currently engaging Ghanaian professional journalists and students on a three-day training programme on human rights and journalism. Topics include, “Understanding Human Rights”, “Role of Journalism in Protecting Human Rights” among other keynote topics.

Political Advisor and Press Officer at the Embassy of Switzerland in Accra, George Appiah pledged the embassy’s support to the federation to amplify the voice of the marginalised in society.

He said the federation will empower journalists and student journalists with the skills to report effectively on human rights issues, “This is a noble endeavour, for journalism that places human rights as its core is not just about reporting facts; it’s about safeguarding the dignity and exposing injustice while upholding to principles of democracy and freedom.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke