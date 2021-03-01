What's New

Journalists To Take Covid19 Vaccine Tomorrow

March 1, 2021

Journalists in Ghana will take the Coronavirus vaccine tomorrow, March 2, 2021.

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) made this known in a statement.

According to the statement, “NMC Chairman and former Chairmen and Commissioners, GJA President , current and former executive members, current and past CEOs of media houses, current and past editors, presenters , producers , cameramen and women- the media community in general will tomorrow ( Tuesday) 2nd March, 2021 take their turn at the Covid 19 vaccination.

They are to begin the process at the Ghana International Prese Centre around 9:30am, according to the statement.

 

By Melvin Tarlue

Tags: , ,