Journalists To Take Covid19 Vaccine Tomorrow

Journalists in Ghana will take the Coronavirus vaccine tomorrow, March 2, 2021.

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) made this known in a statement.

According to the statement, “NMC Chairman and former Chairmen and Commissioners, GJA President , current and former executive members, current and past CEOs of media houses, current and past editors, presenters , producers , cameramen and women- the media community in general will tomorrow ( Tuesday) 2nd March, 2021 take their turn at the Covid 19 vaccination.

They are to begin the process at the Ghana International Prese Centre around 9:30am, according to the statement.

By Melvin Tarlue