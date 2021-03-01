Methodist Church Opens First Chapel In Oti Region

The first Methodist Church Chapel to be constructed at Dambia in the Oti Region has been dedicated.

The dedicated Chapel has a sanctuary, four offices, a singers’ band and choristers’ area and four washrooms each for male and female congregants.

The establishment of the church in the region became necessary following the creation of six more regions which left the newly created Oti region without an established Methodist Church.

The church, in response to the new development cut sod for the 350-seater building in January 2020 financed by the Lay Movement Council of the Methodist Church Ghana.

Dedicating the building, the Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, commended all whose efforts had led to its completion of the church building within a year saying, “in the midst of Covid-19, God is alive”.

Rev. Boafo in a sermon said the Church would become relevant if its members would honour the conditions set out by God to His glory.

“If my people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land – second Chronicles 7:14,” he added.

The Presiding Bishop, who also dedicated a mechanised borehole with a submersible pump, said it would help the congregants and households within the area to have a source of potable water to enable them observe the Covid-19 safety protocol hand washing.

Rev. Boafo noted that the Church would also make the necessary arrangements to begin the construction of facilities to cater for the educational and health needs of the people of Dambai.

Brother Bernard Clement Kwasi Botwe, Immediate Past Lay President, said the Lay Movement Council financed the project because the presence of the Church was not felt in the Region after it was created.

“Despite the restrictions brought about by Covid-19, we mobilised the necessary resources together with the entire Church. The product is as a result of a united front and united Church. We can achieve so much if we unite as a country,” he said.

Oti Regional Minister designate, Dr Joseph Makubu, said the “triumphant entry” of the Church into the Region would spring up developments.

Nana Kwaku Beyennor II, Nifahene of Chonke Traditional Area and Chief of Dambai, praised the Church for extending its faith to Dambai.

Superintendent Minister of Hohoe Circuit of Methodist Church, Ghana, Very Reverend Emmanuel Kwame Awuley, said the Dambai Church began in March 2019 with about 30 members including; students, who used to fellowship at an improvised place.

The Dambai Methodist Church falls under the Hohoe Circuit and the Tema Diocese.

The Oti Regional Coordinating Council presented GH¢2,000.00 and Krachi East Municipal Assembly presented GH¢500.00, boxes of hand sanitisers and pieces of face masks to the Church.

