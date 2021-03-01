Kwabenya Traditional Council Hails Akufo Addo’ Decision On Same-Sex Marriage

The Kwabenya Traditional council in the Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has applauded president Nana Akufo-Addo on his boldness to declare that same-sex marriage will not be illegalized under his presidency.

The Kwabenya Musuku manhene, Nii Mensah Dza Nyomo I who doubles as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Council blasted Amnesty International following their recent statement condemning the Ghana police service at the closure of the LGBTQ+ office in Ashongman as a form of invasion.

Nii Mensah questioned Amnesty International whether they were in the country when Major Maxwell Mahama was lynched as well as the lynching of a 90-year-old Akua Denteh and so many criminal cases that have been recorded in recent times.

“What did Amnesty say about all this unfortunate incident? Amnesty international should shut up if they have nothing to say. LGBTQ+ is an abomination and a criminal case in Ghana and on our Lands.”

Nii Mensah Dza Nyomo I however cautioned all the human rights activists who are strongly behind the legalization of LGBT to desist.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday, February 27, 2021, reiterated that same[-sex marriage will not be legalized in Ghana. President Nana Addo’s statement follows recent public calls for the government to restate Ghana’s position on same-sex marriage and the activities of persons who identify as Gay, Bisexual Transgender, and Queer intersex (LGBTQI) in Ghana.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke