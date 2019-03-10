Joy News Hot Over “Fake” Report

JOY NEWS, a subsidiary of the multimedia group of companies, and its investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni appear to be facing serious embarrassing reputational crisis over the alleged De-Eye ‘militia’ group exposé.

This is because after airing the 20-minute documentary which government has described as containing significant misrepresentations, Joy News went ahead on Friday March 8, 2019 that soldiers have moved to the Osu Castle, the former seat of Government to clear members of the group based on its exposé.

On Friday March 8, Joy News came out with a story headlined: Soldiers Clear Out De-Eye Group over Joy News Exposé.

In that particular story, it said “the officials went there with soldiers and ordered De-Eye Group members there to leave the premises.”

Shockingly, however, on Sunday, Joy News had changed the headline to : De-Eye Group Cleared Out Over Joy News Exposé.

But this time round, the narrative changed to “the officials went there with security personnel and ordered De-Eye Group members there to leave the premises.”

And the change in the headline and content of the Friday’s story by Joy News was after the Ghana Armed Forces issued a rejoinder denying flatly that it had deployed soldiers to clear any militias from the Castle.

GAF had noted categorically that the claim made by Joy News was erroneous.

BY Melvin Tarlue