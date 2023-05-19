Joyce Blessing’s Ex-Husband Finds Love Again

A video in circulation of Dave Joy, ex-husband of gospel songstress Joyce Blessing suggests that he has found love again and he will be tying the nuptial knot very soon.

Dave and Joyce were married for almost a decade and had three children from the union.

However, the marriage hit the rock following allegations of infidelity. Dave also denied being the paternal father of two of their children.

They have since gone their separate ways and stayed away from the media until now.

Dave on Wednesday shared a video of himself and a lady who believed to be her new partner and the love of his life.

He described the mystery lady with him as his “king of queens” and further wrote, “#savethedate and #marriage.”

This has since fueled speculation that love has shown him mercy once again. The video captured him in a lovey-dovey mood with the woman whose face he blurred as they were driving in town