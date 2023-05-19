Mr Drew Partways With Kaywa

Musician, Mr Drew, has announced that his work contract with his record label, Highly Spiritual Music, owned by popular producer David Kojo Kyei, otherwise known as Kaywa has ended.

According to him after the contract ended he had no obligation to renew it.

He, therefore, decided to move on. “Everyone desires growth; staying in one place for too long isn’t beneficial. It’s about moving forward,” he said in an interview on TV3.

For now, he has decided to be an independent artiste like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie.

This is because he believes he can thrive in the music industry as an independent artiste until an opportunity with a record label presents itself.